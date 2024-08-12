Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves presents Hotaru Futaba with a trailer: this is yet another return for the roster of the new fighting game from SNK, in this case with a fighter who made her debut way back in 1999 with Garou: Mark of the Wolves.
A young martial arts expert desperately searching for his missing brotherHotaru possesses an absolutely deadly repertoire, giving her the ability to unleash powerful attacks in any direction and with disconcerting speed.
His final movein particular, sees the girl throw her opponent into the air, catch him in mid-air with her legs and crush him to the ground, then finish him off by emitting a devastating shockwave generated by her own spiritual energy.
A very solid fighting game
Hotaru’s confirmation only adds to the excitement an increasingly interesting roster for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which we tried a few weeks ago and which for now has really convinced us, placing itself as one of the best recent productions from SNK.
The Japanese company seems absolutely determined to Relaunch the Fatal Fury seriesafter the excellent work done with The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown, both revisited and modernized in order to satisfy long-time fans and newcomers.
In this case City of the Wolves can count on a deep and layered combat systemwhich does not put defense in the background and at the same time offers a pace of play that starts slowly and then gradually becomes more sustained and exciting.
