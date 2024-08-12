Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves presents Hotaru Futaba with a trailer: this is yet another return for the roster of the new fighting game from SNK, in this case with a fighter who made her debut way back in 1999 with Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

A young martial arts expert desperately searching for his missing brotherHotaru possesses an absolutely deadly repertoire, giving her the ability to unleash powerful attacks in any direction and with disconcerting speed.

His final movein particular, sees the girl throw her opponent into the air, catch him in mid-air with her legs and crush him to the ground, then finish him off by emitting a devastating shockwave generated by her own spiritual energy.