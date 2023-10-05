Home page World

On November 18th, Germany will face Turkey at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, the venue for the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Berlin – The game, which will be broadcast live on RTL at 8:45 p.m., marks Germany’s last home international game before the start of the 2024 European Championship. In history, the German national team and Turkey have met a total of 21 times. Germany recorded 14 wins, four games ended in a draw and Turkey emerged victorious three times. The most recent meeting between the two teams took place in Cologne in October 2020 and ended in a 3-3 draw.

When you can get tickets for the game between Germany and Turkey on November 18, 2023

There is good news for all football fans who want to experience this exciting match live: tickets for the international match in Berlin will be available from Monday, October 9th (from 10 a.m.). Those interested can purchase their tickets either via the DFB ticket portal or by telephone using the ticket hotline (069 90 28 38 48). Seat ticket prices vary between 25 and 100 euros depending on the category, with reduced tickets costing between 18 and 80 euros. For children up to and including 14 years of age, tickets in the cheapest category are available for just 10 euros.

Members of the fan club can even buy tickets starting at 15 euros via the DFB ticket portal or the free fan club hotline (00800 14 90 74 54). The fan block in Berlin will be located in blocks R2, R3, S1 and S2.

Julian Nagelsmann during his introduction as DFB coach. © IMAGO/Jan Huebner

DFB team on tour of the USA and Nagelsmann’s squad announcement

But before the big game against Turkey, the DFB team will travel to the USA. There are two exciting encounters: on October 14th against the USA in Hartford, Connecticut, and on October 17th against the Gold Cup winners Mexico in Philadelphia. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, which can accommodate more than 65,000 fans, is one of 16 stadiums for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The squad for the two games in the USA will be announced by national coach Julian Nagelsmann this Friday. On November 21st, the German national team will play their last international match of the year in Vienna against Austria.

The last meeting between Germany and Turkey in Berlin took place 13 years ago, on October 8, 2010. (Symbolic image) © Uwe Kraft/Imago Images

A look into the past: Germany-Türkiye in Berlin

The last meeting between Germany and Turkey in Berlin took place 13 years ago. On October 8, 2010, 74,244 spectators celebrated the goals of Miroslav Klose (twice) and Mesut Özil, which led to a 3-0 victory in the European Championship qualification. Mesut Özil recently scored with one right-wing extremist tattoo for headlines. This year’s duel is not only the last home international match of the year, but also the first home appearance for the new national coach Julian Nagelsmann. Turkey is currently second in Group D behind Croatia in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2024.