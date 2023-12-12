allergic attackA 32-year-old woman from South Holland became unwell on a KLM plane in early October after she was given a meal that contained gluten despite repeated requests. The passenger became so ill that she was taken off the plane on a stretcher. There was no question of any aftercare by KLM afterwards, she says. The airline is taking the incident seriously. “This must have been frightening and painful for her,” a spokesperson said.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
12:49
