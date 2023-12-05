Volvo with the announcement of producing only electric cars by 2030 aims to give a boost to electric mobility in Italy too. In fact, the Swedish brand, in collaboration with i Italian Volvo dealerswith the project Powerstop involves the installation of over 30 175 kW fast charging stations at as many Volvo dealerships and near the main exits Italian highways. On February 10, 2022, Volvo Ambrosi of Perugia activated the first ultrafast charging station and since then another 1 have been inaugurated8 stationsbringing the total to 22 active charging pointsincluding two also a Rome (dealers CAR Room And Autostar Flaminia).

Fast electric charging in Volvo dealerships

Project Powerstop fast charging points are found in Volvo dealerships and are easily accessible and, although Volvo branded, they are open to everyone users of electrified or electric vehicles of all brands. I’m more than 15 motorway axes near which you can benefit from the presence of Volvo branded charging stations.

The Powerstop project involves the creation of 30 charging stations, thus reaching a total of 50 charging points (30 ultrafast and 20 fast up to 50 kW). The cities of Vicenza, Magenta, Empoli And Catania will soon be integrated into the project, while the inclusion of Naples.

Delta Fast Charge column with DC charging stations at up to 175 kW

High power stations are manufactured by Delta and I am able to recharge two cars simultaneously at 80% of capacity in just over 30 minutes. After two years the Powerstop project can be summarized as follows:

22 stations Powerstop currently in operation n And

39,000 recharges carried out from the beginning of the business

4.5 million of Km p ran with refills provided by Powerstop

547 tons of CO 2 at the exhaust not emitted/saved

Charge for charging at Volvo dealerships

The charging rate in Volvo dealerships for customers of the brand is 50 cents per kWh throughout Europe, on promotion for one year thanks to the provider DCS. After the first year, you will need to sign up for a monthly subscription of 14.90 euros to maintain the same rate; otherwise, you will pay the list price (€0.94/kWh on Powerstops via the Volvo Cars app).

Volvo Powerstop

These stations allow payment with credit card. The function will initially be activated in demo mode at the dealership CAR Room in Rome, along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA), and will be extended in 2024 to all the other stations in the network.

Fast charging in the Porta Nuova district of Milan

In addition to its own dealerships, Volvo has installed one 150 kW fast station in the center Of Milan also branded Volvo; the station is located in Porta Nuova districta few steps from Volvo Studio Milan.

Michele Crisci and Manfredi Catella (CEO of COIMA) inaugurated the ultrafast charging station in Milan in 2021

This futuristic neighborhood, where the Vertical Forest is also located, has long embraced the electric mobility also thanks to Volvo and the project ELECTRICity that gives April 2022 has made a fleet of 15 available to citizens Volvo XC40 Recharge full electric; every car can be rented via app for a while from 1 hour up to 3 days.

The energy supplied by the Volvo Recharge Station is produced entirely by hydroelectric power plants of Dolomiti Energia (supplier that supplies 95% of Portanuova’s users) and is therefore completely renewable and sustainable.

Milan green area for electric cars

The Porta Nuova fast charging station is an initiative born from the cooperation started years ago with COIMA. It’s a real one green area dedicated to electric cars in the heart of Milan and blends in with the surrounding context, dominated by BAM (Biblioteca degli Alberi Milan) and from Vertical Forest.

The station is configured as a system Street furnitureconsisting of one shelter able to protect from the sun and rain and from a Platanus hispanica in the open ground.

Portanuova Volvo Recharge, the first ultrafast charging station in Milan

The Volvo Recharge station was designed by LAND, an international landscape consultancy company with offices in Italy, Switzerland and Germany and with projects under its belt in Europe, Canada, the Middle East and Russia. These include Portanuova, the Raggi Verdi strategy and the redevelopment of the former area EXPO MIND in Milan.

Photo Volvo EX30

Video Volvo EX30

Video Volvo EX30 electric how it’s made

Read also:

👉 Volvo only electric cars from 2030

👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 VOLVO price list 👉 Used VOLVO ads

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK