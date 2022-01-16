LIMBE, Cameroon (Reuters) – Hamza Mathlouthi and Wahbi Khazri scored goals in the opening nine minutes to set Tunisia a comfortable 4-0 win over Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at Limbe Stadium on Sunday.

Khazri added one more in the second half and then made a fourth for Seifeddine Jaziri as Tunisia improved a lot, having lost their first goal to Mali in a controversial way when Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe missed by finishing the game twice before the 90 minutes.

Tunisia, who missed a late Youssef Msakni penalty, have three points from their opening two matches and are third in the group behind Gambia and Mali, who have four points each. Mauritania will finish in last place after two defeats.

Tunisia now face the Gambia surprise package in the final group stage match on Thursday, while Mali face Mauritania. The two best teams from each group advance to the second phase, along with the four best third-placed teams in the six groups.

(Reporting by Nick Said)

