Perhaps in the sentence that Josè Mourinho says to his friend Ciro Ferrara in the post match of Dazn there is the whole moment of the Portuguese coach: “Let me go, I’m tired”. The Roma coach really seemed so in the 90th minute: he feared he would draw a dominated match, then Rui Patricio put a hand in it and the three points arrived against Cagliari. But Mourinho felt, however, “the pressure until the end. The result counts and a match could have finished 1-1 that we could have won 4 or 5 to zero. We played – he clarifies – really well, with or without the ball, but if Rui Patricio doesn’t make that great save we draw ”.

More bad – That’s why Mourinho says that yesterday, in Trigoria, he finished the refinement by letting Felix, Abraham, Pellegrini and Zaniolo try shots on goal and offensive schemes: “I did it to give him confidence. Nicolò played well but in the first half he had a ball in which he had to score first; Tammy suffers and is frustrated when he doesn’t get the right balls and Felix can’t ask for more, he can’t even have peace of mind in front of the goalkeeper. I hope – Mourinho’s wish – that a match will arrive in which we will score many goals ”. Maybe the championship could help out, given the non-prohibitive challenges on paper against Empoli, Genoa, Sassuolo, Verona and Spezia? Mourinho does not trust: “We had Cagliari and we struggled, I told the team that we had to win today, but it was not taken for granted”. Also because the extent of Pellegrini’s muscle injury must be assessed.

SERGIO OK – In any case, Mourinho is consoled by Sergio Oliveira’s excellent performance, especially as a personality: “We need more Sergio Oliveira, with this experience, who knows what he has to do at certain moments in the match. He’s not Pirlo or Pjanic, in the sense of a classic director, but we needed a player like that ”. On the singles, Mourinho’s note of merit for Kumbulla: “He was the best in the field, he played a fantastic game and gave me great satisfaction. He has had difficulties in the past, I have been very negative and aggressive with him in training and he has remained calm and humble. He grew up, he played a very good match, like Mancini and like the two midfielders who covered very well, which they didn’t do against Juventus ”.

