For decades, Tunisia has been viewed as a producer of textiles, but rarely as a producer of fashion. However, that is changing rapidly. Proof of this is the 12th edition of Tunis Fashion Week, which this year was not held in the capital, but in the city of Tozeur, on the edge of the desert. We take a closer look at three sometimes puzzling, but always fascinating Tunisian designers: Hedi Ben Mami, Seif Dean Laouiti, and Braim Klei.