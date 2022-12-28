





06:00 le footballeur français Djibril Cissé, star of the défilé “State of soul – état d’âme“ by marine serre [mode masculine été 2023](lycée Michelet, Vanves Hauts-de-seine, June 2022) © Pascal Mourier

2022 was a difficult year in many ways, but that didn’t stop the biggest luxury brands from posting impressive profits or producing exciting new collaborations, like one between Jean Paul Gaultier and Olivier Rousteing. This year was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the lack of raw materials and a greater awareness of how polluting the fashion industry is. Plus some important questions about the intersection between fashion and virtual reality.