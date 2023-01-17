





06:00 The actresses Karidja Touré and Lyna Khoudri in Dakar, for Chanel’s 2023 Métiers D’art Collection. © KOURTRAJME

At the initiative of Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel has spent 20 years showcasing the know-how of feather craftsmen, embroiderers and hatters through its annual ‘métiers d’art’ collection. This year the show will take place in Dakar, Senegal, and is the first event of its kind to take place in sub-Saharan Africa. Abd Al Malik, Alain Mabanckou, Caroline de Maigret, Lyna Khoudri, Nix, Moly Kane, Whitney Peak and Pharrell Williams are witnesses to this exceptional event.