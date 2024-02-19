The centrality of Sir Lewis

In the last weeks Lewis Hamilton has forcefully returned to the center of Formula 1 media attention with the announcement of his transfer – starting from the 2025 season – to Ferrari. A surprise coup that destabilized many fans and professionals and reminded everyone of how the seven-time world champion – who hasn't won a GP for over two years – still occupies a central role in the paddock.

The importance of Hamilton's figure is also recognized by his own colleagues and transcends the simple result on the track. For his interest in many non-F1 fields, from fashion, to cinema, to music, and for his attention to social and integration issues, Hamilton was a true precursor. Now it seems to everyone – rightly – normal that drivers are often involved in extra F1 activities, but it was the Briton who blazed this trail.

A true precursor

A merit that was recently recognized by Hamilton also by the French team Alpine Pierre Gasly, who among the drivers currently on the grid is perhaps one of the closest to the seven-time champion, together with Valtteri Bottas. Speaking to the microphones of the British Sky Sports F1Gasly clearly explained how – if Hamilton hadn't been there – the lives of the Circus drivers would be different today.

“Without him, today, things would be different – declared the winner of Monza 2020 – Lewis opened many doors for all of us and I think the mentality has changed. I think people have a lot more space to express themselves. Personally I get along very well with Lewis – added Gasly – I thank him again for remaining faithful to his values ​​and to himself all these years, because now he has made the path a little easier for us young drivers”.