It took 65 years for South Korea and Cuba to reestablish diplomatic relations and now commercial expectations are high. Seoul seeks to further enhance its strong market for vehicle and semiconductor products and hopes that with the mineral-rich Caribbean country, it can find the answer. However, to achieve this, they first need the United States blockade on the island to be lifted.

“Cuba is an untapped market (…) we will take advantage of this opportunity to lay the foundations for a global expansion of economic cooperation.” With these words, the South Korean presidential office was enthusiastic about working closely with the Caribbean country.

From Seoul, South Korean officials highlighted the wealth of natural resources on the island and announced the plans they have in mind with Havana. Plans that would help South Korea increase its presence in Latin America and that would also contribute to its career of dominance in the semiconductor sector.

“Cuba has a considerable source of key mineral resources for the production of electric vehicles (EV), such as cobalt and nickel,” the government institution said in a statement, adding that South Korean companies can take advantage of Cuban minerals in search of expansion.

South Korea is home to three of the world's five largest electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

However, for the development of this idea, there is a third actor that comes into play: the United States. Washington's blockade of the island that has embargoed the Cuban economy and trade regarding its role in the global sphere for decades.

A world of opportunities for Seoul

Seoul highlighted that its companies can enter the Cuban market through the sale of basic necessities, appliances and machinery, which are scarce in the Caribbean nation.

Cooperation in the energy sector is added to the list of ideas, since Cuba suffers from a chronic electricity shortage and is looking for ways to expand its power plants.

Added to this are medicine and biotechnology, two areas in which scientists from the Asian country have been optimistic about developing.

More than six decades apart

The ties between South Korea and Cuba had been broken since 1959, mainly due to the historical, political and ideological alliance that exists between Havana and Pyongyang.

One of the battlefields was the Korean Peninsula, which led to the division of the peninsula into two totally opposite states.: one socialist in the northern part and another capitalist in the south.

The Korean War, officially unfinished, had global repercussions. Diplomacy was another scenario of conflict in a world that operated under a bipolar logic.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution led by Fidel Castro, Cuba radically changed its international policy to ally itself with the socialist bloc. It was then that Cuba and North Korea established diplomatic relations on August 29, 1960.

Last Wednesday, February 14, Seoul and Havana formalized the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, an act that they made official with the exchange of diplomatic notes from their representatives at the United Nations, from New York.

With the advance, South Korea plans to establish a consulate in Cuba to support South Korean visitors to the island, which according to official data is estimated at around 14,000 a year after the pandemic.

