‘Revive the Rose’ is an original musical tribute; a union of fashion, music and design, to celebrate the centenary of Villa Noailles. This collection of Cubist-inspired buildings in the south of France was designed in the 1930s by architect Robert Mallet-Stevens. It was commissioned by an iconic couple: Charles and Marie-Laure de Noailles. The town quickly became the meeting place of the French avant-garde. We take a closer look at this celebration.