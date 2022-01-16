Farid Diaz, historic side of the Colombia selection, announced this Saturday his retirement as a professional footballer.

In an emotional message on Instagram, Dïaz announced that he will not continue as an active soccer player, after a 19-year career.

At 38, he decides to end his activity. In his career he passed through Bucaramanga, Leones, La Equidad, Envigado, Pereira, Nacional, Olimpia de Paraguay, Valledupar, Alianza Petrolera and Nacional de Paraguay.

Diaz’s goodbye to football

“Today I announce my retirement as a professional soccer player, after 19 years of experience I have the satisfaction of fulfilling my duty and all the happiness for having achieved each of my dreams, I want to thank God, my family and all the fans who always supported me, all the joys in each of the clubs that I had the opportunity to play,” Diaz wrote.

His message was accompanied by a photo of him with the shirt of the Colombian National Team, which he defended in the qualifiers and the 2018 World Cup in Russia

“Thanks to all the directors, coaching staff, fellow players, props and medical staff, in a very special way thanks to all the fans of ATLÉTICO NACIONAL, I have no words to express what I feel at this moment.

THANK GOD THANK YOU FOOTBALL”.

