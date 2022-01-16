Fashion designer, designer and entrepreneur Nino Cerruti died in a hospital in Vercelli, where he was taken for hip surgery. He was 91 years old, writes on January 15 the Italian La Repubblica.

Nino Cerruti is a descendant of a family of textile industrialists. Born September 25, 1930 in Biella. He was one of the main figures of high fashion of the last century. He actively helped young designers who later became legends, like Giorgio Armani.

“The death of the entrepreneur and fashion designer Nino Cerruti is depressing: the giant of Italian entrepreneurship and a significant part of history are gone. I will always remember him with love and respect for his insight, competence and foresight with which he made Italian haute couture, exporting our “Made in Italy” around the world,” said Deputy Minister of Economic Development Gilberto Picetto.

Since 1957, he has received worldwide recognition with the presentation in Milan of his first Hitman clothing line. In 1967 he opened his haute couture house Cerruti in Paris. In parallel, from the age of 20, he managed the Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti family business, founded in 1881 by his grandfather.

Cerruti was the official designer of the Ferrari Scuderia Formula 1 racing team. In the 1980s, Cerruti worked closely with Hollywood stars: his clothes were worn by Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks, writes BBC. Movie stars chose his outfits to dress for the Oscars or the Cannes Film Festival.

At the end of November 2021, the American fashion designer, founder of the Off-White brand Virgil Abloh died. He was 41 years old. In 2018, Abloh became creative director of the Louis Vuitton menswear line. He also collaborated with the brands Nike and Evian and with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.