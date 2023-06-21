Mourning in the world of Roman sweet life. She passed away yesterday morning suddenly at the age of 59 Laura Melidonione of the most sought-after PRs in the capital.

For over 30 years Laura has been organizing events at Rome bringing the greatest artists from the world of music and entertainment. She was only 20 years old when she began to attend the most fashionable clubs in Rome and she had the intuition to transform the Leopard into Guild which from a meeting place for foreigners became one of the symbolic places of the Roman sweet life.

Source: web

All the great artists really played in that place, struck by his desire to bring them to play there. “I had heard Umberto Smaila in Sardinia and I wanted to take him to Rome at all costs, but I was unable to agree with Bornigia. The Joy it was a success, although many thought it was a gamble. I was leaving one of the most important premises of Romein the Center, to move to the African district, but my friends were ready to follow me everywhere… The operation went very well: everyone from Zucchero to Pino Daniele played for us” – he said a few years ago.

There have been so many messages of condolence published on social networks by those who knew her. “Dear Laura, reading all the beautiful and touching messages you have received and the testimony of true affection from your closest friends and the many friends you have had, I am proud to have been your older brother” – reads one of them.

It’s still: “Your goodness, your generosity, your kindness, your altruism towards others will always be in my heart. We will miss you so much. With immense love. Antonio Rosy Giulia Gloria”. “It is very difficult to say anything now. Laura Melidoni left us: there are many tears and few sensible words. What you have done in your professional life will tell others, better than me. Anyone who has talked to us for a minute knows that she loved Valerio and Giovi with an absolute and gigantic love ”.

“I would just like to say that Laura, in a time when I found only closed doors, it opened up a world to me. With affection, with friendship, with the smiles I needed. When she realized that I wasn’t doing well, she invited me to dinner with an excuse. When many people turned their backs on me, she spoke well of me to many. We spoke for the last time a few days ago, to talk about our boys and their studies, about the book or the series about Roman nights that we dreamed of. I will never stop loving you Laura, ever. And I know you don’t either.” These are some of the messages that make it clear how much esteem Laura enjoyed especially in the capital.