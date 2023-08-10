After a long struggle with liver cancer, Robert Swan, actor among others of The Untouchables by Brian De Palma, died

In the last few hours, the news of the death of Robert Swan. The American actor became famous mainly for his roles in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables and David Anspaugh’s The Winning Score. He was 78 years old and passed away after a long and painful battle with liver cancer, which finally defeated him.

A very serious mourning that has affected the entire world of cinema, TV and acting in general, is the one concerning the disappearance of Robert Swan, a highly esteemed American actor.

I had 78 years old and for some time he had been fighting against a bad bad which had hit him at liver and that eventually took him away.

To give the sad announcement, through a press release to the US newspaper varietyhave been some friends and close people to Swan, who explained the circumstances of his departure.

Robert Swan’s Greatest Hits

There are a great many jobs that Robert Swan has become famous across the country and around the world.

The most famous are basically two. The first is from 1987, when she had a fairly central role in it The Untouchablesthe famous feature film directed by Brian De Palma.

A stellar cast that took part in the filming, with Kevin Costner in the role of Ness, Sean Connery as Irish cop Jimmy Malone, Andy Garcia in those of the young Italian-American policeman George Stone e Robert DeNiro as boss Al Capone. The latter, for his excellent performance, won the Oscar for best actor. Swan instead played the role of Captain Mountie.

The other, in 1986, in the film Winning shot directed by director David Anspaugh. He played a basketball coach with a background in chess. The film is inspired by the true story of Milan High School which won the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) basketball championship in 1954.

He also had an important role in the film Natural Born Killers – Born killers by Quentin Tarantino in 1994.

His career is also very important theater. On several occasions she has received nominations for the prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award.