The former king of the paparazzi recalled the TV giant on social media and showed a gesture made towards him: what is it about

Yesterday morning, at the age of 84, Maurizio Costanzo left us. The news of the disappearance of the TV giant was disclosed in the early afternoon of yesterday. There are many personalities from the entertainment world who wanted to remember Maria De Filippi’s husband on social networks. Among the many, the gesture that did not go unnoticed Fabricius Corona did against the TV giant.

Fabrizio Corona also wanted to remember Maurice Costanzo. The former king of the paparazzi has in fact decided to give the host and journalist a last farewell on social media, also showing a gesture done against him that has certainly not gone unnoticed.

The former photographer wrote a long message shared on his Instagram page for Maurizio Costanzo. Fabrizio Corona’s last greeting for Maria De Filippi’s husband begins with these words:

It was 2006 when for the first time I was invited to the most important Italian television talk show of the moment, the Maurizio Costanzo show. Until then I was a young entrepreneur with many dreams to achieve. It was the Vallettopoli period and I had written my first book on this case

And, continuing, the former king of the paparazzi added:

I can say with absolute certainty that many of my fortunes began after Italy got to know me thanks to the opportunity Maurizio gave me. In the most difficult periods of my life, he has always been close to me, one of the few people who believed in me as a man, one of the few who was able to see the real Fabrizio.

Fabrizio Corona, the moving gesture for Maurizio Costanzo

The affection that linked Fabrizio Corona and Maurizio Costanzo was really sincere. For this reason, the former king of the paparazzi has decided to dedicate a tattoo. It is a sentence made up of three words:

Maurice my master.

Always on his Instagram page Fabricius Corona he wrote: