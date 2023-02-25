The best Calhanoglu ever was born on the phone. Hakan’s, in summer 2021, rings often. On the other hand Simone Inzaghi, who has recently become the new coach of Inter. The coach is on holiday in Ponza – in the province of Latina – with family and friends, but he is already thinking about building his new team. He doesn’t want to, he can’t waste time: he has to find a replacement for Christian Eriksen after the Dane’s illness in the match against Finland at the European Championships on 13 June. “After a couple of days we immediately thought of Calhanoglu. I spent more time on the phone with Hakan than with my family ”, Inzaghi’s story in December 2021 in Gazzetta.