🚨 Estudiantes (LP) reached an agreement to purchase Tiago Palacios, Torque footballer.

*️⃣It is purchased for US$2.7M and there will be percentages of future sales for City Group and Platense. Once the medical review has been passed, he will sign until December 2027. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/tTqhtNkOuW

— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 7, 2024