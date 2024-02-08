Friday, February 2 was closed pass book in Argentine footballwith the exception of clubs that They sold players abroad, who will be able to continue negotiating until 9/2, date on which the market will be definitively closed for all institutions.
With last-minute reinforcements, we review news from the market, which was quite intense, while the 2024 Professional League Cup is being played, which has also already “charged” a coach. Go for it.
The “Ogre” Fabbiani is the new coach of Deportivo Riestra, who surprisingly ended the contract with Matías Modolo, after just three League Cup dates. It will be his second cycle as a coach at the club and he will make his debut against River, no less, next Sunday. How will he do?
Platense wanted it, there was talk of Estudiantes and some interest from South American football like Colo Colo, but nothing came to convince him and Vicente Taborda's decision is to stay and fight him in Boca, even though he has not been considered by Diego Martínez. The hitch that knew how to work very well in the “Brown” is at stake.
The Board of Directors reported that it definitively acquired the player Alejandro Martínez, who thus becomes a new player for the “T”, from Xolos de Tijuana (Mexico). Now yes, the people of Cordoba are withdrawing from the market.
Estudiantes (LP) reached an agreement to purchase Tiago Palacios, a City Torque footballer. He bought it for US$2.7M and there will be percentages of future sales for City Group and Platense. Once the medical examination has been passed, he will sign until December 2027. He has similar characteristics to Rollheiser, the former 10 of “Pincha” who will now play for Benfica, and they also share the fact of having played in the Inferiores in River Plate. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this boy.
The most recent statement from the Colo Colo forward, who clarified that “Everything can change minute by minute because there are (contractual) clauses involved,”It opened a small illusion for Boca to get excited again. “It is impossible to say no to Boca,” He added, although the market closes this Friday and it has not yet been defined. During this day, according to TNT Sports Argentina, the agreement between Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama (the club that owns the pass) for Palacios will be closed, in which the Xeneize club would be willing to pay between 4 and 5 million dollars.
The two youth players from “Millonario” joined “Halcón” on loan with the aim of starting to gain minutes in the First Division, just as they had done with Enzo Fernández, for example. An important face also joined, such as Nicolás Blandi, who arrives from San Lorenzo.
