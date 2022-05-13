An Italian brand is interested in appearing in Moto2. Fantic Motor would like to make its entry into the World Championship next year and Claudio Giovanardi, head of racing programs, is working to try to make this dream come true.

This morning GPOne offered a juicy preview, managing to exclusively show a rendering of the bike that could hit the track starting from 2023 with at least two riders. This is just a first sketch, which however shows that the project is really at an advanced stage.

To see the render, but also to find out more details on what the project of the Venetian company should be, this year already committed to the Dakar with the legend Franco Picco, click here.