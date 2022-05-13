ReviewWho is Lisa Ostermann really? Is she the singer who confidently interprets the Amsterdam life song, while the audience trickles into the hall and – unbelievably but true – immediately starts singing and clapping as soon as Ostermann hints at it?

Or is she the young woman who confidently and naughty seeks interaction with the audience in her performance All together† Or perhaps the hyper-insecure thirty-something, who is constantly amazed at the lack of any doubt in her uncle Theo, driving instructor Danilo and a good friend?

,,I’m so worried that I had to find a job where I can talk about it all the time. Otherwise I wouldn’t get around to working,” says Ostermann halfway through her convincing performance.

Lisa Ostermann – All together Star rating Star rating Star rating Star rating Star rating Cabaret



Either way, she’s versatile; undoubtedly as a person, but certainly also as a comedian. It is not without reason that she won all prizes during the Leids Cabaret Festival in 2020 (professional jury, public jury, student jury). Her powers of observation are very sharp, it turns out in All together† The passages in which she manages to link that talent to her flawless timing are beautiful. But Ostermann is strongest in her lyrics, which are well received by the audience. The highlight of the performance is a song about an uncontrollable fit of crying in Disco Dolly’s toilet and how it all came to this.

After her glory journey in Leiden, Ostermann is eager to show the public what she can do – and that is quite a bit. Still, she would have benefited from sharper choices. When she contacts the audience again at the end, to go through a 26-part step-by-step plan around an extreme relationship crisis, the audience believes it all. In addition, she explains her jokes very well, there is little left to guess. A subsequent performance can therefore be shorter and more concise, but at the same time it is already something to look forward to.

Seen: 9/5 Meervaart Theater Amsterdam, tour until November