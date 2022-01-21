British actor Idris Elba has been on the cast list for the role of the next James Bond. About it in an interview dead line Barbara Broccoli, producer of the 25th Bond film No Time To Die, has announced.

According to her, many fans want to see Elba as the new 007.

“Idris and I are friends and he is a great actor. You know, it was part of the discussions, but it’s always difficult to have a dialogue when the chair is occupied (the role of Bond in No Time To Die was played by Daniel Craig – Ed.),” Broccoli said.

The producer added that she is in no hurry to name a replacement for Daniel Craig.

The 49-year-old actor has appeared in several Hollywood films including Concrete Cowboy, Pacific Rim and Thor: Ragnarok. He gained worldwide fame after the series “Luther”.

If Elba gets the role, he will be the seventh Bond actor in the franchise, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Other actors who could be the next Bond are Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill. News Sky.

Prior to this, on December 4, the producer of the 25th anniversary film of the James Bond franchise No Time to Die stated that the super agent would definitely return.

Daniel Craig, who played James Bond since 2006, announced his departure from the project after filming was completed.

The box office of the 25th Bond film in Russian distribution was low. This is due to the fact that part of the audience was scared off by the reviews of viewers around the world. In addition, the tape had serious competitors. This opinion was expressed by the Izvestia columnist, candidate of philological sciences Sergey Sychev.