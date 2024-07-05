For all JRPG fans, Fantasian It is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. While many had already resigned themselves to only buying a digital edition, Everything seems to indicate that a physical version for this title is already on the way..

Through his official Twitter account, Hironobu Sakaguchi, director of Fantasianshared an image of the physical edition of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. The interesting, is that he has mentioned that Fantasian would receive similar treatment.

FANTASIAN pic.twitter.com/U0EUI9AwJX — 坂口博信 (@auuo) July 5, 2024

Although the director has not shared details in this regard, everything seems to indicate that Fantasian There will be a physical version, and even the possibility of a special edition with some extras for all fans is not ruled out. Considering that Square Enix is ​​in charge of publishing this installment, they would also take the reins in this section.

Let us remember that Fantasian Originally it had a release on Apple Arcade, so a physical version was just a fan’s dream, but after a console port was announced, hopes of having this title in our hands returned. Now, Following Sakaguchi’s recent message, it’s only a matter of time before we get this title in a box.

Remember, Fantasian Neo Dimension Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in Winter 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this title here.

A physical edition of Sakaguchi’s new game published by Square Enix is ​​something that fans have been waiting for for many years. I hope that this edition includes a small diorama, similar to the one in Octopath Travelerbut without costing an arm and a leg.

Via: Hironobu Sakaguchi