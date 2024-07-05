He National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States, announced that the Hurricane Beryl weakens to Category 1 in his passage through the Yucatan Peninsulaalthough it remains under threat of hurricane-force winds, storm surges and damaging waves.

It was during the early hours of this Friday, July 5, that the hydrometeorological phenomenon which reached category 5 in the Caribbeantouched land very close to Tulumand has now changed direction, as it is heading to Texas.

He First hurricane of the season as category 1 on the scale Saffir-Simpsonare located 160 kilometers (100 miles) east-southeast of Progreso and 1,095 (60 miles) east-southeast of BrownsvilleTexas, in the border from the United States with Mexico.

According to the most recent bulletin of the NHCuntil now, Berylwhich has become the earliest system in the Hurricane season Category 4 hurricane on record, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (85 miles).

For its part, the federal agency continues with both hurricane and storm alerts. tropical storm for a large part of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl is thought to sprout over the southeast of the Gulf of Mexico during the night of this Friday and then head to the northeast of the Aztec territory and southern Texas at the end of the weekend.

Hurricane Beryl is moving at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour, or 16 miles per hour, in a west-northwest direction.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office According to the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NOAA), the Atlantic in 2024 will have a well-above-average hurricane season, with the probability of up to 13 hurricanes emerging, of which seven could become major category.