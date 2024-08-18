In anticipation of its arrival, scheduled for winter 2024, the American classification board ESRB has shared some new details about Fantasian Neo Dimension, listed as “E” (i.e. suitable for everyone).

Fantasy Neo Dimension was one of the big announcements of the Nintendo Direct in June, an expanded version of the turn-based RPG from Mistwalker, the team of Hironobu Sakaguchi (well-known author of the Final Fantasy series). It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S (that’s right, no Xbox One, it’s not a mistake).

What We Know From The ESRB About Fantasian Neo Dimension

The full description reads as follows, in translation: “This is a role-playing game in which players take on the role of a treasure hunter in search of their lost memories. While exploring a fantasy world, players interact with characters, recruit party members, and face human enemies and fantastic creatures (e.g., golems, giant skeletons, robot sentries) in turn-based combat.”

“Players can choose between using melee weapons and spells from a menu; battles are highlighted by bursts of light and screen-shaking effects. One boss creature features streaks of blood on its mask and armor; non-animated images depict drops of blood on the ground and on a character’s face.”

“A handful of female characters is designed with suggestive features (e.g., plunging neckline, slight bosom sway). Throughout the game, players may encounter drunken characters; a background image depicts a character smoking a cigar.”

