We can undoubtedly define Instagram as one of the most important and influential social networks of the last decade, especially surpassing Facebook in recent years in terms of use by users. Many features have been introduced over the years, starting from Instagram Stories up to the most recent ones reelwhich have increasingly gained ground in the production of content by users alongside more traditional photographic content. However, if there is one element that has remained unchanged during all these years of activity, this is certainly the grid of Instagram profiles, made up of square elements. Let us remember that originally (and until 2015) the Instagram app only allowed theupload square photos. The Instagram developers themselves are reportedly testing a particular grid with a new vertical format: let’s discover all the details together.

Vertical Grid Coming? Instagram Says Some users have recently discovered the new implementation within the app, with the presence of a grid composed of rectangular elementsno longer square as in the original setting of the social network, used until today. Adam Mosseri, Instagram The one who would have spoken out on this matter would have been Adam Mosserithe person in charge of Instagram, according to whom the majority of the contents currently produced on the platform would present avertical settingmaking the square grid obsolete and limiting. This consideration would have led the company to experiment with the new vertical setting, despite being aware of the (possible) discontent of some users.