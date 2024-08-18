Instagram developers have reportedly recently started experimenting with vertical grids within the app’s profiles.
We can undoubtedly define Instagram as one of the most important and influential social networks of the last decade, especially surpassing Facebook in recent years in terms of use by users. Many features have been introduced over the years, starting from Instagram Stories up to the most recent ones reelwhich have increasingly gained ground in the production of content by users alongside more traditional photographic content.
However, if there is one element that has remained unchanged during all these years of activity, this is certainly the grid of Instagram profiles, made up of square elements. Let us remember that originally (and until 2015) the Instagram app only allowed theupload square photos. The Instagram developers themselves are reportedly testing a particular grid with a new vertical format: let’s discover all the details together.
Vertical Grid Coming? Instagram Says
Some users have recently discovered the new implementation within the app, with the presence of a grid composed of rectangular elementsno longer square as in the original setting of the social network, used until today.
The one who would have spoken out on this matter would have been Adam Mosserithe person in charge of Instagram, according to whom the majority of the contents currently produced on the platform would present avertical settingmaking the square grid obsolete and limiting. This consideration would have led the company to experiment with the new vertical setting, despite being aware of the (possible) discontent of some users.
Vertical Grid: User Complaints
Mosseri’s statements would later be added Christine Paispokesperson for Instagram, who during an interview given to the famous portal The Verge would have specified that the functionality would currently be being tested within a small circle of selected testers. Such testing would have raised quite a few controversy by some users who for years have curated their profile based on the square format of the original grid.
Obviously we don’t know when this new feature, still in testing, will actually be introduced into the stable version of Instagram reserved for the general public. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from Halfwhich we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
