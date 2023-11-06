The Kansas City Chiefs only spent three days in Germany – and yet they seem to have left a lasting impression. Head coach Andy Reid praised the way the Chiefs were looked after after his team’s 21:14 win in Frankfurt against the Miami Dolphins. He also praised the fans in the stadium: “The Chiefs fans won the game.”
Reid: “It was loud, it was aggressive”
“The spectators were incredible, there was a lot of red,” Reid continued. “Whether they were from Germany or Kansas City or England, it was loud, it was aggressive and we can feel that and we appreciate that.”
His quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t contradict him at all – on the contrary. Immediately after the victory, he took a lap around the stadium and interacted with the fans. “It was a great experience to be here in Germany,” enthused Mahomes. “You saw red everywhere, the Chiefs Kingdom delivered. You could do the Liebe feel, not just for the game, but also for the players.” Mahomes hopes that he can “come back one day”: “I work with some people in Germany and I want to come here again and the Chiefs Kingdom in Germany see.”
