His quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t contradict him at all – on the contrary. Immediately after the victory, he took a lap around the stadium and interacted with the fans. “It was a great experience to be here in Germany,” enthused Mahomes. “You saw red everywhere, the Chiefs Kingdom delivered. You could do the Liebe feel, not just for the game, but also for the players.” Mahomes hopes that he can “come back one day”: “I work with some people in Germany and I want to come here again and the Chiefs Kingdom in Germany see.”