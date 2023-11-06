The Nikkei jumped 2.37 percent to 32,708.48 points, the highest closing level since September 20. The broader Topix index rose 1.64 percent to 2,360.46 points.

Market indices on Wall Street witnessed increases on Friday, with bond yields falling sharply after data showed signs of slowing US job growth and an increase in the unemployment rate, which raised hopes that the US central bank would end the round of raising interest rates.

Advantest, a maker of chip testing equipment, jumped 8.15 percent, giving the Nikkei index the biggest boost. Tokyo Electron shares also increased 2.14 percent.

The shares of Fast Retailing, which owns the Uniqlo brand, increased by 1.58 percent, as well as the shares of Recruit Holdings, an employment company, by 7.43 percent.

But Kawasaki Kaisen shares fell 11.38 percent after the shipping company lowered its annual profit expectations.

The shipping companies index fell 5.21 percent, recording the worst performance among the 33 sub-sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The banking sector also fell 2.06 percent.