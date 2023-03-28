During the past weekend, Microsoft removed an attractive offer which allowed users to test Xbox Game Pass for only $10 MXN. Although the company promised to offer other promotions in the future, some players are disappointed and upset by the removal of this offer.

Because of this, a group of users have started a petition on change.org demanding that Microsoft reactivate introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass at $10 MXN. The petition points out that the end of the promotion is something of a betrayal and that some players will leave the competition if the offer does not return.

The petition also mentions the use of multi-accounts to take full advantage of the promotion, which has been benefiting some players for several months. The offer of xbox game pass was the only advantage Microsoft offered compared to its competition, so users think it’s only fair that it come back.

As of this writing, 231 people have supported the petition with your signature. In the comments, the players have expressed their reasons for demanding the return of the promotion, including the lack of financial possibilities to pay a monthly membership. Some believe that the promotion was fair and attractive to new users, while others believe that after years of spending on memberships, it is only fair that Microsoft help them with that promo.

Via: change.org