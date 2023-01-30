Club Toluca and Club León fans they staged a Fight in it municipality of Metepecfrom the State of Mexico.

The Fight originated after the meeting between the two football teamsin it Liga MX matchwhich was carried out in the Toluca Stadium.

Very close to the offices of the City Hallapproximately two blocks away, was where the fight took place between the fans of both sports forces.

Due to the fightelements of the state and municipal police went to the scene of the incident to carry out the corresponding tasks.

No arrests after fight between fans of Club Toluca and León in Edomex

not reported no person arrested. Similarly, it is unknown if there was a injured person behind the Fight in the municipality of Mexico state.

On social networks, a video circulated where the fight between a group of menand it can be seen that one of them is on the ground.

Local emergency services approached the scene tohelp injured people.

The match between Toluca and Leon It was held last Sunday, January 29, and ended 0-0.