The fans of the series “Merlina” have exploded against Jenna Ortega after she confessed that she recorded her famous dance scene while she had COVID-19. The actress, who gives life to a new version of wednesday Created by Tim Burton, it had been widely accepted by Netflix users, but it seems that now has earned a few haters.

What started as a curious anecdote has now become an act of irresponsibility. This has been implied by the followers of the show, who have manifested themselves on Twitter.

Jenna Ortega’s confession

In a previous interview, Jenna told the following about the dance: “I choreographed that myself! I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. They gave me the song about a week before and I did everything I could. It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was horrible filming it ”, he counted.

Jenna Ortega confessed that she did not have a very pleasant moment while recording her famous dance scene in “Merlina” because she had COVID-19. Photo: composition/AFP/Netflix

“They were giving me medicine between shots because we were waiting for the positive result” he added, implying that despite the symptoms he presented, he continued working.

The reaction of the fans against Jenna Ortega

“Have Jenna Ortega film that dance scene while she had COVID-19 it’s not impressive, it’s horrible . It’s a absolutely callous disregard for co-workers ”.

“Merlina” fan tweet. Photo: Twitter

“Jenna Ortega with COVID-19 on set and working without a mask with other artists is not a good thing. She should not be praised for working while sick . The team possibly could have incapacitated or killed someone through their irresponsibility ”.

“Merlina” fan tweet. Photo: Twitter

“Jenna Ortega seems calm, and that dance on the show is great. But no one else is concerned that he admitted that she had COVID-19 during that scene? If she was waiting for the test result, why not delay the filming? She put the cast and crew at risk ”

“Merlina” fan tweet. Photo: Twitter

“I love Jenna Ortega, but why the hell does she sound like she’s bragging about working while she was sick and waiting for her COVID-19 result, which ended up being positive? Why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a serious virus a good thing? ”.

“Merlina” fan tweet. Photo: Twitter

“Jenna Ortega filming an entire scene while waiting for her COVID-19 test results and with obvious symptoms It’s not ‘professional’, it’s completely irresponsible ”.