Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

Split

Russia sees Merkel’s latest statements as a “confession” by the West that it never took the Minsk agreements seriously and prepared a conflict.

Bishkek/Moscow – In the form of an interview in the time Angela Merkel has returned to the public. The former Chancellor also commented on the Ukraine war. With her decisions in office at the time, Merkel tried to “prevent precisely such a war”. The former chancellor defends the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015 as an “attempt to give Ukraine time” in which the country was able to strengthen.

At that time, Russia was “easily able to overrun Ukraine”. At the time, NATO was not in a position to provide as much support as it does today. Merkel’s interview has now reached Russia and is making waves there. Critical voices were immediately heard from the Kremlin against the West – including from a “disappointed” Vladimir Putin.

Putin comments on Merkel interview: “Unexpected and disappointing”

At a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia’s President Putin took a direct stance on Merkel’s statements: “To be honest, that came as a complete surprise to me and is disappointing,” he told journalists in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday. He had always assumed that the German government “means it honestly with us,” quoted the Russian state news agency Tass.

“Yes, of course they were on the side of Ukraine. You supported her. But I got the impression that the leadership of the FRG has always sincerely strived for an agreement on the basis of the agreed principles, which were also achieved within the framework of the Minks process,” Putin said. The Kremlin chief added that he has always been open to negotiations and has repeatedly emphasized this. After Merkel’s statements, however, he wondered who one was dealing with at all.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, directly refers to statements made by Angela Merkel during a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Bishkek. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

Maria Zakharova had previously spoken. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on her Telegram channel: “This is an admission that may have been made with such clarity for the first time. Yes, the Kiev regime has repeatedly said that it will not implement the Minsk agreements. But the West, the countries and their leaders directly involved in the Normandy format have never said that so clearly.”

Kremlin spokeswoman attacks West: “They needed a conflict”

At a press conference on Thursday, Zakharova further elaborated on her statements. The Tass news agency, which writes of a “confession” with regard to the Merkel interview, quotes: “You [westliche Vertreter, Anm. d. Redaktion] already knew in 2015, when they had hours of talks, that they would never implement the agreement and would pump the regime in Kyiv with weapons. They had no mercy for anyone. Women, children, civilians of Donbass and Ukraine in general. They needed a conflict and they were ready for it in 2015.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in Moscow © Pavel Kashaev/Imago

Zakharova also claimed that Merkel’s words “speak the terrible: fraud as the modus operandi of the West. Machinations, manipulations, all imaginable distortions of truth, law and justice.” (lrg)