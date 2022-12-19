With Avatar: The Way of Water Already in movie theaters, the eyes of the public are on James Cameron, a director who, in the past, has had a somewhat complicated relationship with his actors and the fans of his films. Thus, the filmmaker was recently booed leaving a screening of his latest film.

Last week, Cameron attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water at WGA in Beverly Hills. At the end of the show, a group of fans were waiting for him in the hope of receiving an autograph. However, the director walked right by, ignoring the audience, who booed him as a result. However, this doesn’t end here, as the filmmaker responded with an obscene wave.

James Cameron flips off crowd who boos him for not signing autographs #AvatarTheWayOfWater

pic.twitter.com/frDDoY4alM —Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 18, 2022

Getting into his vehicle, Cameron stuck a hand out the window, raising the middle finger to everyone present. Not the best interaction that the fans or the director wanted in this situation. On related topics, you can check our review of Avatar: The Way of Water here.

James Cameron, once again, shows that he is a difficult person to deal with. On multiple occasions, the director has been threatened in his recordings by his actors due to how complicated he can be when it comes to working. Let’s hope that his public appearances will be less in the future.

