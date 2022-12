Dmitri Medvedev said that the “best thing is that the British finally get out of the Falkland Islands” and that Argentina should maintain its current foreign policy 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

Argentina and Russia showed affinity after the South American country won the World Cup in Qatar. This Monday (19), the vice-president of the Security Council of Russia and former president (2008-2012) Dmitri Medvedev alleged that the Malvinas Islands, the reason for a war between Argentina and the United Kingdom in the 1980s (with quick victory of London), are from Argentina.

“The best thing is that the British finally get the hell out of the Falkland Islands and give them back to the Argentines. The Malvinas are not the United Kingdom, they are Argentina! And I congratulate the Argentine national team for the well-deserved victory in football. Keep it up in your foreign policy,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

On Sunday (18), the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, to congratulate him on his third world championship in football, and the occupant of the Casa Rosada replied: “Thank you for this greeting, President Putin. May the joy that today unites Argentina with so many peoples of the world serve as an example: our societies need unity and peace”.

Like Brazil, Argentina did not adhere to the economic sanctions against Russia due to the war that broke out against Ukraine, but in some cases it has voted against Moscow, as in the approval of a United Nations resolution that condemned the irregular referendums for the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in October. Brazil also supported the resolution.

In February, a few weeks before the outbreak of war, Fernández met with Putin in Moscow and suggested that Argentina “should be the gateway to [russa] for Latin America”.