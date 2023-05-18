Beatrice and Macarena They have become close friends in “Al fondo hay sitio” and now fans are asking for a romance between the two. After the terrible kidnapping planned by Claudia, now Mike will have to pay the sum of 1 million dollars to rescue the love of his life. However, despite the drama of this situation, some followers of the América TV series preferred to focus on the close relationship they have had. ‘Bruise’ and the ‘Shark Gaze’, to the point of asking that a possible attraction be developed. What do the fans say in networks and what is happening between the two?

Fans ask “Mabea”: Macarena and Beatriz

The friendship between Beatriz and Macarena delights fans of “At the bottom there is room”. The loving advice of this new character for the artist Montalbán has made several viewers feel identified; However, some believe that this relationship is for more than just friends.

“Plot twist: Claudia falls in love with Maca”, “Hold on Mabea”, commented users on TikTok. Likewise, other more outraged fans added that this plot twist “it would be much more interesting than the love triangle with Mike and Joel”but also that “the Peruvian public would not approve”.

What is happening between Claudia Llanos and Macarena?

After finishing all her plans as Victoria, Claudia Llanos adopted the new identity of Beatriz, a woman who is an art expert. This, in order to get closer to Macarena and form a friendship with bad intentions. Thus, after gaining her trust, the ‘Shark Gaze’ has not only managed to get her away from Mike, but also convinced her to go on a trip together.

Of course, being one of the most ruthless villains in the series, it was to be expected that said trip would end badly. In such a way, she Llanos organized a kidnapping in which she also pretended to be kidnapped by some masked criminals. Now, in exchange for saving her life, the antagonist asks Mike Miller to pay the sum of 1 million dollars.

