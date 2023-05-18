During the episode of “Afternoon 5” aired yesterday Wednesday 17 May 2023, an exclusive episode happened which concerns the statue of the Madonna of Trevignano. The latter seems to have started crying live. All of this was caught on cameras. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Afternoon 5 It is one of Television programs most loved and followed by the Italians. Yesterday, Wednesday 17 May 2023, another episode of the format conducted by Barbara D’Urso. The latter has devoted ample space to alleged seer Gisella Cardia when something incredible happened at one point.

There crew was inside the woman of the woman’s house when the statue of the Madonna she started crying and was caught on cameras. To speak was thesent who approached the statue and speaking with Gisella said:

We just finished the interview and what are you doing here? Can we show it in detail that this is happening? It’s oozing here.

There answer of Gisella was not long in coming. These were hers words:

Well we’ve all been here and it seems to be oozing a little oil. You saw me. I’ve been here. The Madonna was here. I went to the bathroom and took the Madonna away, in your opinion?

The journalist of the program hosted by Barbara D’Urso immediately proceeded to raise the statue to show that the base was completely dry. However, in the crook of the arm it appeared wet. Finally, still the correspondent, she framed the nose in the foreground and pointed out one drop coming down: