Immense joy for Daniel Radcliffe and his partner, the actress Erin Darke: the two have in fact become parents for the first time

After some rumors, those directly involved confirmed everything. Daniel Radcliffean actor best known for his role as Harry Potter in the highly successful film saga, and his historical partner Erin Darke, have in fact become parents for the first time.

Credit: Daily Mail

Wonderful news for millions of fans from all over the world. Daniel Radcliffe, London actor famous for playing Harry Potter, and his historical companion, the American actress Erin Darkebecame parents for the first time.

The actor’s entourage thought about giving the news, which simply confirmed some rumors which had risen in the previous days. The rumors had arisen after the newspaper Daily Mail he had immortalized the two actors strolling through the streets of New York, while they were pushing a baby carriage.

Still the name and gender of the baby are unknownwhich should have been born in these weeks.

Certainly surprising news, given that only a few weeks ago, in March, Daniel’s own press office announced Erin Darke’s pregnancy.

The story between Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

On Daniel Radcliffe there is very little to present. Everyone knew him in 2001, when he was only 11 years old and he took on the role of what he was destined to become for the first time one of the best-known and best-loved movie characters in recent historythose of the wizard Harry Potter.

In addition to the Harry Potter saga, Daniel has acted in numerous other films and TV series. Including the movie Kill You Darlings of 2012.

On the set of this film, he first met his own Erinwith whom he fell in love and from which he is practically never separated.

She is also exactly an actressknown for several moderately successful roles both in the United States and abroad.

One of Erin’s latest works is the role in the successful Amazon Prime video TV series, The Marvelous Miss Maisel.

On several occasions the two have talked about their dreams of to get married and have children. As for the first, there is no news yet. The second, however, apparently has just taken place.