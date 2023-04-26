The Land Rover Defender range is enriched with new models to offer even more choice to customers, while maintaining the off-road capability and comfort that have always distinguished this brand. Among the new additions, the Defender 130 Outbound, combining luxury and all-terrain capability in a unique exterior design. This model is only available in a five-seat configuration, but offers ample boot capacity of up to 2,516 litres, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

The design

The Defender 130 Outbound features an exterior design featuring a Shadow Atlas Matt finish on the bumper and grille, Anthracite-finished side vents and 20-inch or 22-inch wheels, depending on customer preference. The color range consists of Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Gray and Eiger Grey. For the interior, customers can choose between Windsor leather and Resist fabric, both finished in Ebony and complemented by an Ebony Morzine headlining and Robustec veneer. And there is no shortage of electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive dynamics and a proven intelligent all-wheel drive system with Terrain Response 2, which ensure easy and reassuring progress on any terrain. The engine available for this model is the Ingenium D300 diesel, which offers optimal performance and efficiency thanks to Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The Defender 130 Outbound can tow up to 3,000kg and features additional tie down points and a cargo net to securely secure your outdoor gear.

The V8 is also in the range

The Land Rover Defender range also includes the new Defender 130 V8 supercharged 5.0 liter 500 hp, which offers high performance and unrivaled cruising capability. This model features a stealth look with quad exterior exhausts, sliding panoramic roof with contrast black roof, V8 exterior badging, Matrix LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights, tinted taillights, privacy glass and 22-inch Satin Dark Gray alloy wheels . The interior of the Defender 130 V8 is finished in Ebony Windsor leather with Dinamica suede and Robustec cloth and features 14-way heated and cooled seats with electric memory, a heated suede steering wheel and four-zone climate control.

Personalization

Finally, for those looking to personalize the Defender 1102, the new County Exterior Pack is available, celebrating the legendary 4×4 lineage with unique exterior elements. This pack is available for the 1102 S and SE models and features County graphics along the doors and sides, 20-inch alloy wheels and a range of interior color and material combinations.