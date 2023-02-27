Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Fan who attacked Daniel Cataño returned to the stadium and publishes video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in Sports
Fan who attacked Daniel Cataño returned to the stadium and publishes video


Alexander Montenegro

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan.

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan.

The fan has a penalty for assaulting the footballer.

The aggression of a fan to the Millonarios footballer Daniel Catano Do not forget. This Sunday, the Deportes Tolima fan reappeared, just before his team’s game against Deportivo Cali.

Alexander Montenegro He has a 3-year punishment without being able to attend sports venues, due to the aggression he carried out before the Tolima vs. Millionaires of date 4 of the League and that generated the suspension of the game before starting,

Montenegro, online

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan.

Photo:

Private file.

Montenegro posted a video on their social networks outside the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro from Ibagué.

The video is divided into two moments, one in which Alejandro, wearing a Tolima shirt, appears to be going to his team’s game, in the background a song supporting his team that says, “Let’s go to the court”:

But then, when you get to the doors, the tone of the video changes, it goes to black and white, and the fan sees how the doors are closed to him, so he leaves disappointed.

The video has already generated many comments on social networks, as there are those who think that the fan is making fun of the norm, while others think that it is his expression of sadness for not being able to enter the sports scene.

The match between Tolima and Millonarios will be played on March 29 in Ibagué and with the presence of the public. However, Alejandro will not be able to be present, since he must pay the punishment imposed on him. His behavior led to the punishment of the square of 3 dates without an audience in the eastern gallery.

SPORTS

More sports news

