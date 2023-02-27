Fan who attacked Daniel Cataño returned to the stadium and publishes video

The aggression of a fan to the Millonarios footballer Daniel Catano Do not forget. This Sunday, the Deportes Tolima fan reappeared, just before his team’s game against Deportivo Cali.

Alexander Montenegro He has a 3-year punishment without being able to attend sports venues, due to the aggression he carried out before the Tolima vs. Millionaires of date 4 of the League and that generated the suspension of the game before starting,

Montenegro, online

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan. Photo: Private file.

Montenegro posted a video on their social networks outside the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro from Ibagué.



The video is divided into two moments, one in which Alejandro, wearing a Tolima shirt, appears to be going to his team’s game, in the background a song supporting his team that says, “Let’s go to the court”:

But then, when you get to the doors, the tone of the video changes, it goes to black and white, and the fan sees how the doors are closed to him, so he leaves disappointed.

The video has already generated many comments on social networks, as there are those who think that the fan is making fun of the norm, while others think that it is his expression of sadness for not being able to enter the sports scene.

The match between Tolima and Millonarios will be played on March 29 in Ibagué and with the presence of the public. However, Alejandro will not be able to be present, since he must pay the punishment imposed on him. His behavior led to the punishment of the square of 3 dates without an audience in the eastern gallery.

ALEJANDRO MONTENEGRO APPEARED! 😱 The DEPORTES TOLIMA fan guilty of the sanction against 🏟️Murillo Toro, after the attack on the player Daniel Cataño (@danielcatano20), published this Sunday a video in which he is seen on the outskirts of the sports arena. OPINIONS? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GePYv9KZua — The Red Wine Corner (@rinconvinotinto) February 27, 2023

