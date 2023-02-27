Sports schedule for Monday, February 27

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP
Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Colombian soccer, NBA, Spanish and Italian soccer.
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Barranquilla vs. cucuta
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Grass
WIN SPORT S+
5 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. huila
espn 2
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Getafe
STAR+
12.30 pm: Italian football, Hellas vs. Fiorentina
ESPN BONUS
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. sampdoria
CLARO SPORTS
10:05 pm: Mexico soccer, León vs. Monterey
espn 2
2 pm: The Best awards ceremony
nba
Channel 675: 7 pm: Detroit vs. Charlotte
channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. NY
Sports
