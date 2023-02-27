Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, February 27

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in Sports
Bucks vs. suns

Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Photo:

Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP

Action from the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Colombian soccer, NBA, Spanish and Italian soccer.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Barranquilla vs. cucuta
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Grass

WIN SPORT S+
5 pm: Colombian soccer, Nacional vs. huila
espn 2
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Getafe

STAR+
12.30 pm: Italian football, Hellas vs. Fiorentina

ESPN BONUS
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Lazio vs. sampdoria

CLARO SPORTS
10:05 pm: Mexico soccer, León vs. Monterey

espn 2
2 pm: The Best awards ceremony

nba
Channel 675: 7 pm: Detroit vs. Charlotte

channel 676
7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. NY

Sports

