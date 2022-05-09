A fan recreated several elements of the video game Portal with the help of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5. The result is quite impressive and gives a much improved visual quality to the beloved title of Valve. Surely it won’t be long before they ask for a true remake made with this technology.

This work is the work of Alf Does Stuff, he is an artist who specializes in 3D modeling. According to the description, his ‘remake’ of Portal in Unreal Engine 5 he did it for a college job. Each of the elements that appear were recreated and retexturized in 8K resolution.

In addition to sharing a video of his creation, he uploaded several images of individual assets. Seeing them so close makes it clear how much work Alf put into this addition to his portfolio.. All these elements are part of the first level of Portalonly made with Unreal Engine 5.

In the video he received many ovations for his work. Most people commend it for capturing the aesthetics of the first portal very well while giving it a great new look. This may have inspired the creator to continue, Well, he invited his followers to comment if they wanted to see more.

With these words, we may see more than Portal in Unreal Engine 5 by this artist. Perhaps he will even be encouraged to give us more levels or to model some towers.etas and even Glados in an upcoming video. If this is what a freelance modeler can do, we can’t imagine what a whole big studio would do.

What is Unreal Engine 5, the tool they used to recreate Portal?

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest graphics engine Epic Games which was presented in 2020 and launched in May 2021. It is compatible with current consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In the past he showed his enormous power with an interesting demo themed from the Matrix movie series.

The recreation of Portal is just one of the most creative uses of Unreal Engine 5. Other independent artists and programmers have already created some very interesting game concepts with this engine. One of them was a video game. Superman which could be amazing if it came true. What did you think of this recreation? Tell us in the comments.

