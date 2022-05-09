AS Roma has not been able to continue the good feeling of the Conference League in the Serie A. The team of José Mourinho, who will meet Feyenoord on May 25 in the final of the European tournament, lost 2-0 against Fiorentina.

Feyenoord will have watched the match with above-average interest. In more than two weeks, Tirana will form the backdrop for the final battle in the Conference League, which AS Roma reached thanks to a victory over Leicester City. Feyenoord qualified for the final after scoring a 3-2 win over two matches against Olympique Marseille.

Giacomo Bonaventure. © ANP / EPA

Where the Roma in Europe are prospering, the problems in their own country are piling up. Roma failed to win for the fourth time in a row, dropping to seventh place in the league. Fiorentina, where Sofyan Amrabat had a base place, won thanks to two hits in the first eleven minutes: Nicolás González and Giacomo Bonaventura were accurate. See also Roskomnadzor explained the reason for blocking the OVD-Info website

AS Roma, which took office with Rick Karsdorp as a base customer, therefore no longer has a place in their own hands for the Europa League. In Italy, the first four teams qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, the numbers five and six enter the Europa League. That is because the cup winner comes from the poster between Juventus and Inter. Jose Mourinho’s team may have as many points as number six Atalanta, but the team from Bergamo has a better goal difference.

AS Roma still has two rounds of play to obtain a ticket: to do so, they must beat Venezia and Torino.

