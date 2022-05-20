Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has announced its new line of mobile platforms, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, targeting upcoming high-end Android smartphones. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by major OEMs and global brands, including Asus ROG, Black Shark, Honor, iQoo, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Osom, Realme, RedMagic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE, with commercial devices that should be available in the third quarter of 2022. It will offer 10 percent faster speed and a 30 percent reduction in power consumption. Snapdragon 8+ is also equipped with a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with up to 10 percent faster processing and an energy efficiency improvement of up to 30 percent. Snapdragon 7 offers a selection of high-end features and technologies at a more affordable price. It is equipped with some Snapdragon Elite gaming features, such as Adreno Frame Motion Engine, capable of doubling the framerate to increase the quality of the content while maintaining the same power consumption. The improved Adreno GPU offers more than 20 percent graphics rendering speed.

This platform also supports Quad HD + displays and amplified audio with anti-howling for multi-player gaming. The SoC is equipped with a triple Qualcomm Spectra ISP that allows users to take photos simultaneously from three cameras or take photos at 200MP resolution, a first in the Snapdragon 7 series. Users can take advantage of 4K HDR, with peak brightness. and deep blacks. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by OEMs and leading global brands, including Honor, Oppo and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022. “In the mobile segment, our primary focus is on delivering innovative new features and technologies to the industry and to our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8 series and then we integrate them into our mobile roadmap,” he said. Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 both deliver groundbreaking user experiences in their respective tiers.”

Qualcomm also unveiled a new extended reality platform with the Wireless AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, powered by Snapdragon XR2. The cable-free reference design helps OEMs and ODMs prototype and market lightweight, superior quality AR glasses more easily and economically to enable immersive experiences that open the metaverse. The AR reference design hardware, developed by Goertek, has a 40 percent thinner profile and a more ergonomic and balanced weight distribution for greater comfort. SeeYA provides the dual micro-OLED binocular display that displays content at 1920 x 1080 resolution per eye and a frame rate of up to 90Hz and a no-motion-blur function to deliver a seamless AR experience. Two monochrome cameras and an RGB camera on the smart headset enable six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head tracking and hand tracking with gesture recognition for AR accuracy. The reference design of the Wireless AR Smart Viewer is available to select partners, with wider availability expected in the coming months.