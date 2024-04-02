Sergio Basáñez, known for his outstanding career in Mexican soap operas, has decided to take a different path in his career, moving away from the spotlight and cameras. The actor is now dedicated to selling bone broth, an unexpected turn that has caught the attention of his followers. His new facet as an entrepreneur marks a different stage in his life, which shows that talent and versatility go beyond acting.

The decision of Sergio Basáñez Entering the culinary world with his venture Baak reflects an adaptation to the changes in the entertainment industry. While soap operas give way to series, the actor has found in bone broth an opportunity to reinvent himself and continue connecting with his audience in a different way.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Who is the famous actor who now sells bone broth?

Sergio Basáñez He is a Mexican actor recognized for his participation in various soap operas that marked an era. Born in Veracruz, he has been one of the most beloved leading men on Mexican television. Basáñez stands out for productions such as 'When you are mine' and 'Amor en custodia'. With a solid career in acting, Basáñez is now surprising by entering the business world with his bone broth project.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 90, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What novels did Sergio Basáñez work on?

The race of Sergio Basáñez It was marked by leading roles in soap operas that became television classics. Some of his most remembered works include 'The Other Half of the Sun', 'Catalina and Sebastian', 'The Street of Brides', and 'Acorralada'. His talent and charisma positioned him as one of the most outstanding actors of his generation, conquering hearts in both Mexico and Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Why did Sergio Basáñez retire from TV?

The transition of Sergio Basáñez from acting to selling bone broth responds to changes in the entertainment industry. With the popularity of series and streaming platforms, soap operas have experienced a decrease in their production and audience. Besides, Basáñez revealed in an Instagram broadcast that the company he used to work with on TV stopped making fiction. Faced with this panorama, Basáñez decided to explore new horizons and bet on a business that would allow him to stay active and close to his followers..

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rojo Crimesí', cast: who stars in the new RCN novel that will replace Rigo?

How is Sergio Basáñez doing selling bone broth?

The entrepreneurship of Sergio Basáñez, Baak, has had a positive reception in the market. The actor promotes his bone broth at fairs and bazaars in Mexico City and has even offered a special version for pets. Through his social networks, Basáñez shares his enthusiasm and the achievements of his business.

Sergio Basáñez and his venture Baak. Photo: LR composition/ Sergio Basáñez/ Instagram

#Famous #Mexican #soap #opera #actor #moves #cameras #sell #bone #broth

Sergio Basáñez, known for his outstanding career in Mexican soap operas, has decided to take a different path in his career, moving away from the spotlight and cameras. The actor is now dedicated to selling bone broth, an unexpected turn that has caught the attention of his followers. His new facet as an entrepreneur marks a different stage in his life, which shows that talent and versatility go beyond acting.

The decision of Sergio Basáñez Entering the culinary world with his venture Baak reflects an adaptation to the changes in the entertainment industry. While soap operas give way to series, the actor has found in bone broth an opportunity to reinvent himself and continue connecting with his audience in a different way.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Who is the famous actor who now sells bone broth?

Sergio Basáñez He is a Mexican actor recognized for his participation in various soap operas that marked an era. Born in Veracruz, he has been one of the most beloved leading men on Mexican television. Basáñez stands out for productions such as 'When you are mine' and 'Amor en custodia'. With a solid career in acting, Basáñez is now surprising by entering the business world with his bone broth project.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 90, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What novels did Sergio Basáñez work on?

The race of Sergio Basáñez It was marked by leading roles in soap operas that became television classics. Some of his most remembered works include 'The Other Half of the Sun', 'Catalina and Sebastian', 'The Street of Brides', and 'Acorralada'. His talent and charisma positioned him as one of the most outstanding actors of his generation, conquering hearts in both Mexico and Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Why did Sergio Basáñez retire from TV?

The transition of Sergio Basáñez from acting to selling bone broth responds to changes in the entertainment industry. With the popularity of series and streaming platforms, soap operas have experienced a decrease in their production and audience. Besides, Basáñez revealed in an Instagram broadcast that the company he used to work with on TV stopped making fiction. Faced with this panorama, Basáñez decided to explore new horizons and bet on a business that would allow him to stay active and close to his followers..

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rojo Crimesí', cast: who stars in the new RCN novel that will replace Rigo?

How is Sergio Basáñez doing selling bone broth?

The entrepreneurship of Sergio Basáñez, Baak, has had a positive reception in the market. The actor promotes his bone broth at fairs and bazaars in Mexico City and has even offered a special version for pets. Through his social networks, Basáñez shares his enthusiasm and the achievements of his business.

Sergio Basáñez and his venture Baak. Photo: LR composition/ Sergio Basáñez/ Instagram

#Famous #Mexican #soap #opera #actor #moves #cameras #sell #bone #broth

Sergio Basáñez, known for his outstanding career in Mexican soap operas, has decided to take a different path in his career, moving away from the spotlight and cameras. The actor is now dedicated to selling bone broth, an unexpected turn that has caught the attention of his followers. His new facet as an entrepreneur marks a different stage in his life, which shows that talent and versatility go beyond acting.

The decision of Sergio Basáñez Entering the culinary world with his venture Baak reflects an adaptation to the changes in the entertainment industry. While soap operas give way to series, the actor has found in bone broth an opportunity to reinvent himself and continue connecting with his audience in a different way.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Who is the famous actor who now sells bone broth?

Sergio Basáñez He is a Mexican actor recognized for his participation in various soap operas that marked an era. Born in Veracruz, he has been one of the most beloved leading men on Mexican television. Basáñez stands out for productions such as 'When you are mine' and 'Amor en custodia'. With a solid career in acting, Basáñez is now surprising by entering the business world with his bone broth project.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 90, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What novels did Sergio Basáñez work on?

The race of Sergio Basáñez It was marked by leading roles in soap operas that became television classics. Some of his most remembered works include 'The Other Half of the Sun', 'Catalina and Sebastian', 'The Street of Brides', and 'Acorralada'. His talent and charisma positioned him as one of the most outstanding actors of his generation, conquering hearts in both Mexico and Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Why did Sergio Basáñez retire from TV?

The transition of Sergio Basáñez from acting to selling bone broth responds to changes in the entertainment industry. With the popularity of series and streaming platforms, soap operas have experienced a decrease in their production and audience. Besides, Basáñez revealed in an Instagram broadcast that the company he used to work with on TV stopped making fiction. Faced with this panorama, Basáñez decided to explore new horizons and bet on a business that would allow him to stay active and close to his followers..

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rojo Crimesí', cast: who stars in the new RCN novel that will replace Rigo?

How is Sergio Basáñez doing selling bone broth?

The entrepreneurship of Sergio Basáñez, Baak, has had a positive reception in the market. The actor promotes his bone broth at fairs and bazaars in Mexico City and has even offered a special version for pets. Through his social networks, Basáñez shares his enthusiasm and the achievements of his business.

Sergio Basáñez and his venture Baak. Photo: LR composition/ Sergio Basáñez/ Instagram

#Famous #Mexican #soap #opera #actor #moves #cameras #sell #bone #broth

Sergio Basáñez, known for his outstanding career in Mexican soap operas, has decided to take a different path in his career, moving away from the spotlight and cameras. The actor is now dedicated to selling bone broth, an unexpected turn that has caught the attention of his followers. His new facet as an entrepreneur marks a different stage in his life, which shows that talent and versatility go beyond acting.

The decision of Sergio Basáñez Entering the culinary world with his venture Baak reflects an adaptation to the changes in the entertainment industry. While soap operas give way to series, the actor has found in bone broth an opportunity to reinvent himself and continue connecting with his audience in a different way.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 35, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Who is the famous actor who now sells bone broth?

Sergio Basáñez He is a Mexican actor recognized for his participation in various soap operas that marked an era. Born in Veracruz, he has been one of the most beloved leading men on Mexican television. Basáñez stands out for productions such as 'When you are mine' and 'Amor en custodia'. With a solid career in acting, Basáñez is now surprising by entering the business world with his bone broth project.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 90, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What novels did Sergio Basáñez work on?

The race of Sergio Basáñez It was marked by leading roles in soap operas that became television classics. Some of his most remembered works include 'The Other Half of the Sun', 'Catalina and Sebastian', 'The Street of Brides', and 'Acorralada'. His talent and charisma positioned him as one of the most outstanding actors of his generation, conquering hearts in both Mexico and Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Why did Sergio Basáñez retire from TV?

The transition of Sergio Basáñez from acting to selling bone broth responds to changes in the entertainment industry. With the popularity of series and streaming platforms, soap operas have experienced a decrease in their production and audience. Besides, Basáñez revealed in an Instagram broadcast that the company he used to work with on TV stopped making fiction. Faced with this panorama, Basáñez decided to explore new horizons and bet on a business that would allow him to stay active and close to his followers..

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rojo Crimesí', cast: who stars in the new RCN novel that will replace Rigo?

How is Sergio Basáñez doing selling bone broth?

The entrepreneurship of Sergio Basáñez, Baak, has had a positive reception in the market. The actor promotes his bone broth at fairs and bazaars in Mexico City and has even offered a special version for pets. Through his social networks, Basáñez shares his enthusiasm and the achievements of his business.

Sergio Basáñez and his venture Baak. Photo: LR composition/ Sergio Basáñez/ Instagram

#Famous #Mexican #soap #opera #actor #moves #cameras #sell #bone #broth