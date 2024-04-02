Pre-candidate for Mayor of SP also stated that he spoke to Alexandre Silveira about the blackouts in the capital of São Paulo

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) stated that he spoke by telephone on Monday (April 1, 2024) with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraregarding the “urgency to resolve the issue of Enel“ in Sao Paulo. The pre-candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo related the frequent blackouts in the city to “administrative incompetence” of the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP).

“While the mayor chose to ignore the problem, we will work with the ministry so that the Aneel [Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica] investigate the constant blackouts in the city”said Boulos in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). Silveira stated that the government will call the agency to open disciplinary proceedings against Enel because of the blackouts in São Paulo. According to him, the measure could culminate in the end of the company's concession contract.

When responding to a social network user who called Nunes omissive, Boulos declared that the “administrative incompetence” of the current mayor of São Paulo cannot harm 2 essential services, such as energy and water. In the last one, he referred to the privatization of Sabesp.