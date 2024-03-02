A major scandal has broken out in international football, after a Danish media outlet accused the famous journalist Fabrizio Romano of receiving money in exchange for spreading rumors about players.

ANDn Tipsbladet They accuse him of being a “spokesperson for the agendas that the agents want to impose” and of “receiving money in exchange for appearing on their networks as if it were information when it would be managed as a publicity maneuver. These statements come after an investigation carried out by this medium after Romano reported on the situation of Roony Bardghji, player of Copenhagen”says the newspaper Ace of Spain.

He hasn't said anything

“Roony Bardghji, the strange case of one of the best talents in Europe. From top scorer with 10 goals for Copenhagen to… zero minutes in the first games of 2024. The reason is that Bardghji has no intention of signing a new long-term contract and, starting in the summer, he will only have 18 months left on his contract with several important clubs following him,” Romano stated on his social networks on one occasion, but the information was denied by Copenhagen itself.

What is said is that “the company Memmo, Working as an intermediary, she would offer her services to different football players so that, in exchange for a payment, the information they wanted would appear on their social media accounts where she has record numbers: 20 million followers on million subscribers on YouTube and 27 million followers on Instagram.”

Fabrizio Romano has been accused of spreading rumors about players on social media in exchange for money. Clubs pay him thousands of dollars for mentions on social media accounts. Everything comes to light, sooner or later. . pic.twitter.com/cZ6UgJcX6M — Casper 👻 (@Casper_LDS) March 2, 2024

The media warns that the intermediary company “approached Valerenga offering exposure on Romano's 'channels' with rates such as $1,000 for a post on its social networks and up to $6,000 for a video,” As said.

Romano has not said anything on the matter, but it is indicated that he would have even rejected an offer for an interview in the media that points it out.

