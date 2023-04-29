The 50-year-old woman died when she was traveling aboard a motorcycle in the company of her son, when they were hit by a

A 50-year-old woman identified as claudia, he was traveling with his son Ferdinand 28, aboard an Italika brand scooter, on the Gustavo Baz Avenuein front of the entrance of the cement company, in the Industrial colony San Pedro Barrientosin Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

She had left work and was going to a medical consultation, but they had an accident with two other vehicles, a minibus and a trailer, which caused the woman to fall from the motorcycle, losing her life on the spot as a result of the impact.

The place arrived medical unit 21 of Phoenix Civil ProtectionTlalnepantla, who tried to provide first aid to the victim, but could only confirm that he no longer had vital signs, while his son received medical attention.