Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Family tragedy: a man and his son are murdered; Grandma dies at the wake

March 7, 2023
in World
Family tragedy: a man and his son are murdered; Grandma dies at the wake


close

Former congressman assassinated in Veracruz

The death was confirmed by his other son.

Photo:

Facebook: Alexis Sánchez García / Óscar Justino Garcia-Galindo

The death was confirmed by his other son.

“My aunt Amelia’s heart couldn’t take so much pain and stopped beating,” said a relative.

Just two days ago, on March 5, the city of veracruz (Mexico) was shocked after the assassination of the former deputy and congressional official, Alexis Sanchez Garcia.

The man was in the company of his wife and son when an armed group fired at them, resulting in the death of Sánchez and the boy of just seven years. The woman, for her part, was seriously injured.

At the time, the Veracruz State Attorney General’s Office, headed by Verónica Hernández Giadáns, indicated that “There will be no impunity for those who committed these homicides.”

In turn, the community rallied in support of the family and attended the funeral, but while there they witnessed another tragedy.

(Keep reading: Small-town residents found out they weren’t Mexican but from the US.)

According to ‘El Universal’ from Mexico, The former deputy’s mother collapsed at the wake after suffering a heart attack.

Despite the fact that Mrs. Amelia García Fernández was rescued and taken to a hospital in the municipality of Tezonapa, she was reported dead there.

Local media remember her as a working woman, who founded a mechanical repair business with her husband.

For his part, one of his nephews said: “My aunt Amelia’s heart couldn’t take so much pain and stopped beating.”

More news

