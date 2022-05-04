Family | There is a stage in a child’s life when a parent has a big impact on friendships – An expert gives three tips to ease the excitement

There is a stage in a child’s life when parental activity has a big impact on friendships and shared moments of play. What if a really shy parent is anxious about the mere thought of a friend’s birthday?

One of the responsibilities of a parent is to introduce the child to the world and other people. It can be difficult if a parent is shy.

Raisa Mattila

Children are as magnets whose attraction absorbs a whole host of new people into parents ’lives: children and adults familiar from the playground, kindergarten friends with their parents, and later classmates with their families. New social contacts come to the parent like political faxes, unsolicited and by surprise.