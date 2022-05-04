Without good sometimes it seems that Stephen Curry He has all the records that have ever existed and because of having three-pointers, there are several that still do not belong to him, among them, the record for the most three-pointers made in an NBA playoff game.

It seems hard to believe that the top scorer of triples both in the regular season and in the playoffs, is not the one who holds that mark, but the reality is that the base of the Golden State Warriorshas stayed close.

The player who has this record is Damian Lillardbase of the Portland Trail Blazerswho last season, made 12 shots from beyond the arcin game 5 of the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

Missed the win

The bad thing for Lillard was that the Blazers ended up falling 140-147, and Denver would go on to the Conference semifinals by winning the series 4-2, sending Portland on vacation.

That game, Damian Lillard finished with 55 points, 12 of 17 triples, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks and a steal.

In second place for the most 3-pointers made in a postseason game is Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who scored 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Lillard appears again in third place on this historical list with 10 triples, and in fourth place there is a tie between 10 players, who have scored 9 3-point shots: Lillard, Thompson, Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Vince Carter, Ray Allen, Jason Terry, Jamal Murray, and Rex Champagne